WWE News: Ronda Rousey & top faction present backstage for SmackDown Live

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News // 19 Jun 2019, 08:47 IST

Ronda Rousey was backstage at SmackDown

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has been relatively silent since WrestleMania 35. It was initially supposed that Rousey was supposed to be gone from WWE after the 'show of shows,' but later she revealed that she had suffered a hand injury that would keep her out for a while.

After a long hiatus, Ronda Rousey was present backstage for the latest episode of SmackDown. And present with her were the other MMA Horsewomen.

In case you didn't know...

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey achieved her main goal when reaching WWE - main eventing WrestleMania and elevating the status of the women. Like her or hate her, she achieved both things in emphatic fashion, even being the central figure of WWE's first-ever All Women's PPV - Evolution.

However, everyone knew her run would end once WrestleMania 35 was done, especially since Rousey was very vocal about starting a family. She later revealed that she suffered a hand injury and underwent surgery.

She's out indefinitely, though, from the sound of things, she will return at some point of time, even if not as extensively as her first run.

The heart of the matter

As per the Instagram stories of Four Horsewomen member Marina Shafir, all Four Horsewomen were present backstage for SmackDown Live, including Ronda Rousey and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

There's no word as to why they were all backstage, but there's a possibility that they were flown down to shoot some content for the Network. Thanks to Ryan Satin for the update.

Four Horsewomen on #SDLive tonight?



This video from Marina Shafir seems to be teasing the possibility of that. pic.twitter.com/Jg3PDEluQR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2019

There were even rumors floating about that WWE is interested in calling up NXT Champion Adam Cole and Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. However, unless Baszler loses her title at SummerSlam weekend, a call-up sooner is quite unlikely.

What's next?

Shayna Baszler will be featured on regular NXT television, along with Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Ronda Rousey's return date isn't known.