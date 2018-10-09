WWE News: Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella announced for Evolution

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 124 // 09 Oct 2018, 08:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Diva vs. The MMA Fighter!

What's the News?

The Raw Women's Championship match at WWE Evolution has been confirmed after months of speculation. Ronda Rousey will defend the title against newfound rival and former teammate, Nikki Bella.

In Case You Didn't Know

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins have displayed tension from the moment they returned to television but worked alongside each other despite it all.

Their unity eventually lead to them teaming up to face The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down with Rousey winning the match for their team by locking in a Double Armbar for the submission.

The Heart of the Matter

Rousey and The Bella Twins teamed up to face The Riott Squad in a rematch which Ronda won for her team, but the post-match celebration would end much differently than it did at Super Show-Down.

After raising Rousey's hands in the air, The Bella Twins attacked her until Rousey knocked Brie out of the ring and turned her attention to Nikki. Rousey chased her outside but the numbers game proved to help the Bellas with Brie attacking her from behind.

The Bella Twins would end their assault by placing their feet on Rousey's back as they raised their hands in the air to the dismay of the crowd.

Later on in the night, WWE confirmed that Rousey would defend the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution.

Rousey's upcoming championship match will be her third title defense and will mark her second championship opponent since winning the belt at SummerSlam.

In Nikki's case, this will mark her first championship opportunity since Backlash 2016 where she competed in a 6-pack challenge to crown the first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship.

What's Next?

Since Nikki hasn't done much to warrant the title match, the buildup will more than likely focus on the betrayal and jealousy aspect of the story.

With Nikki considered to be one of the biggest Diva's in modern WWE and Rousey being a former MMA Champion, WWE will more than likely bill this as a dream match.