WWE News: Ronda Rousey want to 'effect lasting social change' in WWE

Rousey has much bigger things on her mind than the Raw Women's Championship.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 22 Jun 2018, 18:07 IST 267 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey has some big plans in mind

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey failed to capture the WWE Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank last weekend, but it appears that the former UFC Champion has much bigger goals on her mind.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey signed with WWE back in January and has since competed in just two matches in WWE, which have shown that she has been able to adapt to the change quite well.

The former UFC star was just seconds away from becoming Raw Women's Champion on Sunday night, but Alexa Bliss attacked Rousey with her in her Money in the Bank contract and caused the disqualification before she cashed in.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Rousey was then suspended for 30 days the following night on Raw after she attacked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, which means that she will be forced to miss Extreme Rules next month.

The heart of the matter

Despite not capturing the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, Rousey remained positive about her input in WWE and talked about the changes she wants to make just by being part of the company.

“I feel like I have so much potential, that even though I’ve accomplished a lot I feel like I’m always capable of more. I have more to contribute to this world than I already have. The WWE seems like the most direct way to affect lasting social change that I want to happen before I bring children into this world.

This is the right time, this is the right place, and I have an idea whose time has come. I don’t want my kids to put up with some of the bullshit I had to, so I’m going to change it. And this is how.” Via cagesideseats

There had been previous reports that Rousey was looking to leave WWE next year so that she could start a family with her husband Travis Browne, but the former MMA star has obviously set the record straight and wants to make a difference in the company before she leaves.

What's next?

Rousey has been suspended for 30 days and will not be part of the Extreme Rules but it is expected that she will step into a feud with Alexa Bliss when she returns to WWE TV.

Do you think Ronda is making a positive change in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...