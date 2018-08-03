WWE News: Ronda Rousey wants to be in Quentin Tarantino Film, Kill Bill 3

Ronda Rousey assaulted both Kurt Angle and Alexa Bliss on Raw

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is making waves in her career of late. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion made headlines when she joined the professional wrestling world by signing with WWE. Her film career is nothing to overlook either.

Now it appears that the former UFC fighter has her eyes set on a particular role for her future. She sent a message to Quentin Tarantino during her recent interview with TMZ.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey's acting career is nothing to look down upon. She has proved herself to be no slouch when it comes to working to prove herself.

She featured in Expendables 3 and even had a part in Furious 7. She also featured in an episode of Blindspot and is set to have a huge role in upcoming film, Mile 22. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich, as part of an elite task force charged with transporting an asset to an extraction point for 22 miles.

Although not her first film, it is expected to make quite an impact on her acting career. She expects the film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Meanwhile, in WWE, Rousey is set to feature in her second Raw Women's Championship Match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

During her interview with TMZ, Ronda Rousey talked about starring in a role from a previous installment of Tarantino's Kill Bill series. She mentioned she wanted to be a grown-up version of B.B., Beatrix Kiddo's (Uma Thurman) daughter from the original two films.

Tarantino has on occasion talked about making a third Kill Bill movie, and Ronda Rousey sent a message to the director during her interview where she made her intentions clear, that she wants to be part of it.

You can see the video here:

As of now, Kill Bill 3 is not in the works, with Tarantino focused on releasing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio.

What's next?

While landing a role as B.B. would be big for Ronda, she has to focus on her upcoming match at SummerSlam. She is set to face Alexa Bliss on 19th of August at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York for the Raw Women's Championship.

It is a big weekend for Ronda, with Mile 22 also set to release in the same weekend, on the 17th of August in the USA, while it will release a week later, on the 24th of August in India.

