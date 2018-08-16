WWE News: Ronda Rousey Wants To Extend Her Stay In WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.02K // 16 Aug 2018, 21:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey is enjoying her time in WWE

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was only looking at a short-term deal with WWE when she first made the switch from UFC, but it appears that The Baddest Woman On The Planet is enjoying it so much that she may decide to stay longer.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda herself claimed that she didn't want to stay in WWE for very long because she has some future plans to start a family with her husband who is MMA fighter, Travis Browne.

Given the fact that Rousey was able to step straight into the main event picture of the Women's Division and has become one of the most popular women in the company over the past seven months, it was thought that a short-term stay would work out well for the former MMA star, but that may not be the case anymore.

The heart of the matter

Rousey battles Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday night at SummerSlam, but ahead of this match she spoke to ESPN and confessed that she is having much more fun that she thought she would and that she thinks it's going to be hard for her to leave.

"I love this way more than I ever thought I would," Rousey said. "We had a set timeline set, and now we aren't so sure about it because I love it so much. I guess that's the best thing that could've happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it's such joy to be a part of every day."

What's next?

Ronda Rousey could become Champion on Sunday night for the first time in her WWE career which would definitely make it much harder for her to make a decision on her future.

Do you think Ronda Rousey should extend her WWE stay? Have your say in the comments section below.