WWE News: Rosa Mendes retires from WWE
Mendes has decided to step away from wrestling and concentrate on her business ventures and family.
What’s the story?
Former WWE Diva Rosa Mendes has retired from professional wrestling. Rosa Mendes, the former WWE Diva and valet announced on Instagram that she was retiring from professional wrestling, after ten years working for the WWE. You can read her Instagram post here:
Today is Jordan's first birthday and it's also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan's mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people's faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience. Today, I have this beautiful baby girl, @realjordanschubenski, who looks at me with so much love, the purest of love. There's nothing in this world I wouldn't do for her. I'm with the man of my dreams, who supports me and loves me unconditionally, @bobbyschubenski, and I'm running a successful business, @totallyfitmama with my best friend, @fitmamacourt. I once dreamed of becoming a WWE Champion. Now my dream is to be the best mother I can be, to make the man I love happy and proud, and to really change people's lives with @totallyfitmama. I have finally found happiness but it took years and many tears to find the life I have now. It took courage and strength to make the positive changes that I have made to get to where I am. I know in my heart that everyone can find happiness the way I did. I finally took care of myself which gave me the strength to take care of the people I love the most. @bobbyschubenski you are my love, my inspiration. Thank you for giving me the strength to be the best woman I can be. @chantic, thank you for always being there for me. You're more than just my sister, you're my other half. Mom and Tata, thank you for listening and giving me the best advice. You were always there 24/7 and I thank you for supporting me throughout my career in the WWE, and not telling me to quit when I was hurt or down. Terri and Bob, thank you for being the best future in-laws a woman could ever have. You have treated me like a daughter from day one and I love you both so much. @renapaulos, we are soul sisters for life continue to next post
In case you didn’t know...
Rosa Mendes was a member of the WWE Divas division, as well as a manager and valet for the likes of Fandango, Primo and Epico and Adam Rose. She also starred on Total Divas alongside her husband between 2014 and 2016.
In late 2015 she announced her pregnancy and went on to work as a WWE.com correspondent for SmackDown, leaving the company to have her daughter in early 2016. Mendes has not been seen on main roster WWE TV for over a year, with many people forgetting she actually still worked for WWE as a performer.
The heart of the matter
Mendes was a part of the WWE Divas division, mostly seen as part of battle royals or on the losing side of one-on-one matches on both Raw and SmackDown. Having been away from the ring for over a year, and becoming a mother, she has decided to step away from wrestling and concentrate on her business ventures and family.
What’s next?
Mendes said in her Instagram post that she was set to concentrate on her business, Totally Fit Mama, a cooking company that offers recipes and advice to people around the world. She also mentions the fact that they are set to launch a book, an app and a fitness workout programme in the near future.
Those things should all fill the professional wrestling-sized hole in her life in the future.
Sportskeeda’s take
It’s always sad to see a professional wrestler walk away from the sport, and Rosa Mendes is no different. She may not have been a multiple time champion or put on scientific master classes in a WWE ring, but she was an integral part of the product for around a decade.
There’s no doubt that she has been an inspiration for many women to follow their professional wrestling dream.
