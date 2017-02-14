WWE News: Rosa Mendes retires from WWE

Mendes has decided to step away from wrestling and concentrate on her business ventures and family.

by Carl Gac News 14 Feb 2017

Mendes announced her retirement on Instagram

What’s the story?

Former WWE Diva Rosa Mendes has retired from professional wrestling. Rosa Mendes, the former WWE Diva and valet announced on Instagram that she was retiring from professional wrestling, after ten years working for the WWE. You can read her Instagram post here:

In case you didn’t know...

Rosa Mendes was a member of the WWE Divas division, as well as a manager and valet for the likes of Fandango, Primo and Epico and Adam Rose. She also starred on Total Divas alongside her husband between 2014 and 2016.

In late 2015 she announced her pregnancy and went on to work as a WWE.com correspondent for SmackDown, leaving the company to have her daughter in early 2016. Mendes has not been seen on main roster WWE TV for over a year, with many people forgetting she actually still worked for WWE as a performer.

The heart of the matter

Mendes was a part of the WWE Divas division, mostly seen as part of battle royals or on the losing side of one-on-one matches on both Raw and SmackDown. Having been away from the ring for over a year, and becoming a mother, she has decided to step away from wrestling and concentrate on her business ventures and family.

What’s next?

Mendes said in her Instagram post that she was set to concentrate on her business, Totally Fit Mama, a cooking company that offers recipes and advice to people around the world. She also mentions the fact that they are set to launch a book, an app and a fitness workout programme in the near future.

Those things should all fill the professional wrestling-sized hole in her life in the future.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s always sad to see a professional wrestler walk away from the sport, and Rosa Mendes is no different. She may not have been a multiple time champion or put on scientific master classes in a WWE ring, but she was an integral part of the product for around a decade.

There’s no doubt that she has been an inspiration for many women to follow their professional wrestling dream.

