WWE News: Rosa Mendes talks new business, motherhood, and WWE career
What did Mendes have to say when she sat down for an interview with the WWE?
What’s the Story?
Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes announced her retirement from the WWE on Monday, 13th February. She then spoke with the WWE to discuss her new business, how being a mother has affected her life, and whether or not she will ever return to the ring.
Mendes started off the interview citing the birth of her child as the main reason she decided to leave the WWE after almost a decade working there.
“So, as you know, I’m a new mom. Well, not that new, it’s been a year. But, I just feel like as you get older, your dreams evolve. For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different.”
She then went on to discuss her desire to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and that her new business, Totally Fit Mama, will help accomplish this and allow her to spend more time with her daughter.
“I want to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and how to take care of themselves. And I want to be here for my daughter.”
In Case You Didn’t Know
Mendes has been with the WWE since 2008 when she debuted as an intern of former WWE Diva Beth Phoenix. She wrestled once and a while, but a majority of her career can be attributed to managing wrestlers such as Carlito, Zack Ryder, Fandango, Adam Rose, Primo and Epico, and others.
Her biggest wrestling match was her participation in the 14-Diva Vickie Guerrero Invitational Match at WrestleMania XXX, where she and several other Divas challenged for AJ Lee’s Diva’s Championship. Her height of her time as a manager came while she managed Primo and Epico, who would hold the tag team championships and defend them at WrestleMania XXVIII.
Mendes and her husband, Bobby Schubenski of Blackcraft Spirits, gave birth to their daughter Jordan Elizabeth Schubenski a year from the day of Mendes’s retirement on February 13, 2016.
The Heart of the matter
When it came to discussing her career as a professional wrestler, Mendes said that she could see herself returning to the ring at some point down the line.
“My passion for [WWE] will never go away, I will always love [it] from the bottom of my heart. It’s something that I’m going to have in my heart forever. You never know, if [my daughter] Jordan wants to be a WWE Superstar … I never got the championship, but I could see her being a champion one day. I’m not going to force her, but I’ll just let her watch WWE.”
What’s next?
Mendes seems dedicated to her new profession in nutrition. Hopefully, her nutrition and fitness endeavors prove successful. Mendes also said that she has a cookbook and an app coming soon, so anyone who wants to try out Totally Fit Mama will have to wait until those items are released.
Sportskeeda’s Take
Often in professional wrestling, it’s more common to hear about people leaving the WWE from shoot interviews and podcast, but this is one of the more positive aspects of the company.
Mendes didn’t leave much of an impact in the WWE, but there were never any reports of her getting into fights backstage, violating the wellness policy, or being a trouble maker of any kind. She worked for the company for nearly 10 years, got to be on the hit TV Series Total Divas, and left the company to be a better mother and a business woman. Whether people liked or didn’t care for her much, the fact remains that she made the most out of her time in the world of professional wrestling.
Tweet Speak
Mendes also took to Instagram to discuss her decision to retire from the WWE on Instagram. You can see the images below.
Today is Jordan's first birthday and it's also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan's mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people's faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience. Today, I have this beautiful baby girl, @realjordanschubenski, who looks at me with so much love, the purest of love. There's nothing in this world I wouldn't do for her. I'm with the man of my dreams, who supports me and loves me unconditionally, @bobbyschubenski, and I'm running a successful business, @totallyfitmama with my best friend, @fitmamacourt. I once dreamed of becoming a WWE Champion. Now my dream is to be the best mother I can be, to make the man I love happy and proud, and to really change people's lives with @totallyfitmama. I have finally found happiness but it took years and many tears to find the life I have now. It took courage and strength to make the positive changes that I have made to get to where I am. I know in my heart that everyone can find happiness the way I did. I finally took care of myself which gave me the strength to take care of the people I love the most. @bobbyschubenski you are my love, my inspiration. Thank you for giving me the strength to be the best woman I can be. @chantic, thank you for always being there for me. You're more than just my sister, you're my other half. Mom and Tata, thank you for listening and giving me the best advice. You were always there 24/7 and I thank you for supporting me throughout my career in the WWE, and not telling me to quit when I was hurt or down. Terri and Bob, thank you for being the best future in-laws a woman could ever have. You have treated me like a daughter from day one and I love you both so much. @renapaulos, we are soul sisters for life continue to next post
@natbynature, you made traveling with you an adventure, it never felt like work with you. I miss you so much. Thanks for keeping all of my secrets and being there for me through thick and thin. @jackiepalombo thank you for our long talks and always being such a good loyal friend to me. Rob Macintyre, thank you for helping me find the dedication and commitment I have for taking care of my body and now partnering with us to help our Totally Fit Mama family. My besties from my hometown, Vancouver, @phamiase,@secret_agent_taz,@nikichisani, @murnzi, @sammydsilva, and @emzexo. Love my girls so much and see you soon! My #MendesLuverz and Ebony from Rosa-Mendes.com, thank you for having my back always. @totallyfitmama, running this business together and having it become a lifestyle brand has taught me so much. The passion I have with you, @fitmamacourt, to make a real difference for people, to affect their health and show them they CAN live healthy lives in a fun, easy, and affordable way, has become my labor of love. We have so much in store with our book soon to take Amazon pre-orders (Totally Fit Mama: Out Of The Ring and Into The Kitchen), working to launch our App with our At Home Workout program and so many incredible collaborations happening. Last, but not least, Vince McMahon, thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved for so many years, and the amazing WWE universe. Your support and your love means the world to me. I love you with every part of my heart. I have not closed the doors to entertainment just yet so you'll be seeing me again very soon. I love each and every one of you and thank you giving me the opportunity to be part of your lives.