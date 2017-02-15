WWE News: Rosa Mendes talks new business, motherhood, and WWE career

Rosa Mendes and her latest business venture

What’s the Story?

Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes announced her retirement from the WWE on Monday, 13th February. She then spoke with the WWE to discuss her new business, how being a mother has affected her life, and whether or not she will ever return to the ring.

Mendes started off the interview citing the birth of her child as the main reason she decided to leave the WWE after almost a decade working there.

“So, as you know, I’m a new mom. Well, not that new, it’s been a year. But, I just feel like as you get older, your dreams evolve. For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different.”

She then went on to discuss her desire to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and that her new business, Totally Fit Mama, will help accomplish this and allow her to spend more time with her daughter.

“I want to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and how to take care of themselves. And I want to be here for my daughter.”

In Case You Didn’t Know

Mendes has been with the WWE since 2008 when she debuted as an intern of former WWE Diva Beth Phoenix. She wrestled once and a while, but a majority of her career can be attributed to managing wrestlers such as Carlito, Zack Ryder, Fandango, Adam Rose, Primo and Epico, and others.

Her biggest wrestling match was her participation in the 14-Diva Vickie Guerrero Invitational Match at WrestleMania XXX, where she and several other Divas challenged for AJ Lee’s Diva’s Championship. Her height of her time as a manager came while she managed Primo and Epico, who would hold the tag team championships and defend them at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Mendes and her husband, Bobby Schubenski of Blackcraft Spirits, gave birth to their daughter Jordan Elizabeth Schubenski a year from the day of Mendes’s retirement on February 13, 2016.

The Heart of the matter

When it came to discussing her career as a professional wrestler, Mendes said that she could see herself returning to the ring at some point down the line.

“My passion for [WWE] will never go away, I will always love [it] from the bottom of my heart. It’s something that I’m going to have in my heart forever. You never know, if [my daughter] Jordan wants to be a WWE Superstar … I never got the championship, but I could see her being a champion one day. I’m not going to force her, but I’ll just let her watch WWE.”

What’s next?

Mendes seems dedicated to her new profession in nutrition. Hopefully, her nutrition and fitness endeavors prove successful. Mendes also said that she has a cookbook and an app coming soon, so anyone who wants to try out Totally Fit Mama will have to wait until those items are released.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Often in professional wrestling, it’s more common to hear about people leaving the WWE from shoot interviews and podcast, but this is one of the more positive aspects of the company.

Mendes didn’t leave much of an impact in the WWE, but there were never any reports of her getting into fights backstage, violating the wellness policy, or being a trouble maker of any kind. She worked for the company for nearly 10 years, got to be on the hit TV Series Total Divas, and left the company to be a better mother and a business woman. Whether people liked or didn’t care for her much, the fact remains that she made the most out of her time in the world of professional wrestling.

