WWE News Roundup: Becky Lynch lashes out at top name after RAW, Hall of Famer accused of purposely hurting opponents he didn't like, Vince McMahon scared of two top superstars? 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories and updates from the world of WWE. In today's jam-packed edition, we will take a look at some topics involving big names like Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and The Undertaker, among others.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. However, his former tag team partner thinks he has what it takes to bring The Beast Incarnate down if given the chance.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Apart from that, we will also take a look at why Becky Lynch wasn't happy with a former WWE Champion and gave him a piece of her mind after RAW went off air.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest news stories revolving around WWE:

#5 Vince McMahon was allegedly scared of The British Bulldogs in WWE

Former superstar "The Mountie" Jacques Rougeau recently spoke about his fight with The Dynamite Kid in 1988. He revealed that he had had enough of the bullying and wanted to stand up for himself.

Speaking on the It's My Wrestling podcast, Rougeau said that Vince McMahon allowed Dynamite Kid and his partner Davey Boy Smith to cause problems for others because he was himself scared of them.

''I think because Vince was afraid of the Bulldogs. I think of all the times that they were doing bad jokes to people. Cutting their pants in the winter before they went to the airport - things that were not nice. Shaving a guy's hair, and losing his character. I think that Vince and the boys would laugh about it because it was always something about ego,'' said Rougeau.

As per The Mountie, Vince McMahon would laugh at their shenanigans just like those people who are afraid to face their bullies in real life. Rougeau said that by not reprimanding these two, the WWE Chairman encouraged their behavior.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande