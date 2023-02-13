WWE News Roundup: Disturbing video shows Liv Morgan hounded by fans at airport, former champion in a new tag team?

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's list discusses an uncomfortable scene in which a few fans recently cornered top superstars and forced them to sign multiple products.

We also saw a glimpse of a potential feud between the two top factions of RAW and SmackDown. Additionally, a former champion talked about mentoring a superstar who returned after nine months.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE fans hound Liv Morgan at the airport in disturbing video

An uncomfortable video showing WWE Superstar Liv Morgan evidently distressed during an interaction with fans received a lot of backlash on social media. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was surrounded by fans hounding her into signing merchandise for them. Morgan looked upset but still took care of the fans' request.

The Twitterverse disliked the interaction and urged fans to respect the boundaries. A few days ago, Rey Mysterio was in a similar predicament when he was caught on camera without his mask. He was upset, too, and demanded that fans stop forcing their favorite wrestlers to sign memorabilia in bulk.

#2 Rikishi warns Rhea Ripley against a potential feud with The Bloodline in WWE

Legendary superstar Rikishi warned Rhea Ripley about the impending feud between The Bloodline and Judgment Day. The Nightmare sent a message to Rikishi on WWE Extra Dhamaal, talking about how she could intimidate The Bloodline members when they crossed paths on RAW. He was quoted as saying:

"Obviously, you had to watch me because you loved what you was watching — and that was 'Kishi backing that a** up. They always say this, 'Shake what your mama gave you.' Remember this here — you don't have a bad backside yourself, alright? So, Judgment Day, we'll see you down the line someplace. That's a fact," said Rikishi. [2:07 - 2:29]

The Bloodline's Dominik and Damian Priest challenged The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship last month, but the champions stood tall. However, Rhea Ripley stepped up to Solo Sikoa during the build-up, leaving room for a potential feud in the future.

#3 Former champion open to forming a new tag team with returning superstar on RAW

Elias recently opened up on potentially forming a new tag team with Rick Boogs on RAW. While speaking with WWE Deutschland, Elias hailed Boogs as a wild character and implied he could mentor another musically inclined superstar.

"You know what? Rick Boogs cracks me up, man. He's such a wild character. I gotta say personality-wise and energy-wise, we're on two opposite parts of the spectrum (...) I do have a feeling, we're gonna cross paths (...) See if he's open to kinda learn from somebody that has been there before as a musical WWE Superstar and see where we go," said Elias. [16:35 to 17:30]

Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania last year and had to undergo surgery. He returned on RAW to resume his main roster run after a nine-month hiatus and picked up a big win over The Miz in an impromptu match. The A-Lister will look for revenge as they are scheduled to lock horns in a rematch on RAW this week.

