WWE News Roundup: Major name to miss WrestleMania 41, Top faction has been removed from RAW, Gunther references Roman Reigns

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE News Roundup where we aim to discuss all the major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours. In today's piece, we will look at topics around Gunther and Roman Reigns, among others.

We will also take a look at the events from RAW last night as we inch closer to Royal Rumble. So without any further delay, let's begin:

#1. Multiple WWE stars declare for Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 is less than a month away and many notable names have already announced themselves for the 30-man extravaganza. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins also added their names to the list on RAW last night.

Trending

The Visionary and the Scottish Warrior will also go head-to-head next week on the red brand.

#2. Massive WWE name to miss WrestleMania 41?

The Rock made his return to WWE on RAW's premiere on Netflix. However, The Final Boss buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes and even praised his cousin Roman Reigns, seemingly ending the chances of a possible feud against the two on the road to WrestleMania.

Analyst Sam Roberts also noted on his podcast that he does not see The Brahma Bull competing at WrestleMania 41:

"Based on what we got on Monday and Tuesday, it makes me feel like we're not getting The Rock at WrestleMania this year. And it's amazing that the WWE is in a place where we want The Rock at WrestleMania, but we'll be ok," he said.

Expand Tweet

#3. Gunther takes a shot at Roman Reigns on RAW

Gunther was present on RAW last night after missing the brand's debut on Netflix last week. The Ring General took a shot at Roman Reigns on the show, noting that he was fighting for personal drama. However, the World Heavyweight Champion was soon confronted by Reigns' stablemate Jey Uso who challenged him to a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Expand Tweet

Gunther accepted Jey's challenge and the two will collide at next weekend's special show. They have also locked horns in the past, with The Ring General mostly coming out on top.

#4. Top faction removed from RAW

With Monday Night RAW moving to Netflix, there have been a lot of changes in the WWE roster. Adam Pearce confirmed on RAW that The Wyatt Sicks are now part of SmackDown. The sinister faction was involved in a feud with The Final Testament but it has now seemingly come to an end.

Meanwhile, the OG Bloodline seems to be a part of the red brand now. More changes are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback