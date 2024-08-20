WWE News Roundup: Major star refuses to show up on SmackDown due to recent issues, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III? 

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you all the top and exciting stories making the rounds in the world of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Today, we will discuss topics about Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the day, a major name has refused to show up on SmackDown after an issue with a ring announcer over the weekend. So, without any further delay, let's begin:

#3. WWE RAW results

The build-up to Bash in Berlin continued on RAW last night, as Randy Orton faced Ludwig Kaiser ahead of his match against The Ring General later this month. We also saw The New Judgment Day get the upper hand over The Terror Twins, while CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre II was also made official.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Sheamus def. Pete Dunne

Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri ended in No Contest

The New Day & Odyssey Jones def. The Final Testament

Bronson Reed def. The Miz

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark) to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton def. Ludwig Kaiser

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes III inevitable?

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes locked horns at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. While the Original Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in California, The American Nightmare finally finished his story in Philadelphia earlier this year.

While Roman and Cody are currently embroiled in different feuds, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts believes that their paths will collide down the line after Reigns is done getting the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa.

"You have plenty of time to keep Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes well separated and tell completely different, completely spectacular stories with both. Because eventually, Roman Reigns gets that Ula Fala back. And once he has the Ula Fala, and once he is The Tribal Chief, the only other thing he's missing is the Undisputed WWE Championship. But before he goes after the championship, he wants to make sure that everybody knows he's The Tribal Chief," he said.

Roman Reigns got his hands on the Ula Fala on SmackDown this past Friday. However, the reunion did not last long, as he was attacked by Jacob Fatu.

#1. Female WWE star refuses to show up on SmackDown

Chelsea Green has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to WWE in 2023. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has played her 'Karen' character to perfection, and the same was on display recently, as she got into a quarrel with a ring announcer for not pronouncing her name correctly.

Green then made it clear on X (Twitter) that if the announcers didn't learn to say her name correctly, she wouldn't grace SmackDown with her presence.

It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The Hot Mess in the coming weeks.

