WWE News Roundup - Massive Superstar returns, Steve Austin reveals current star he would like to face, Keith Lee gets married (February 5th, 2022)

Welcome back to another edition of our daily News Roundup, where we take a look at all the biggest stories from WWE.

A huge name made his WWE television return this week to set up what could potentially be his final match. Stone Cold Steve Austin also revealed the name of a current star he'd like to wrestle with if he ever returns to in-ring competition.

Elsewhere, former WWE star Keith Lee tied the knot with his long-time partner. We also have details of Brock Lesnar setting two new records at the Royal Rumble.

The roundup also features Nia Jax's recent tweets, which have been a big topic of debate in the wrestling community.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail:

#6. Goldberg returns on SmackDown

Goldberg made his WWE return on the latest episode of SmackDown as he confronted Roman Reigns and set up their Elimination Chamber match.

Goldberg was originally supposed to face Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but the bout had to be nixed due to the Tribal Chief missing the event.

The Battle of the Spears will now be a featured match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and it will be for the Universal Championship.

Additionally, Goldberg reportedly has just one match left on his contract and could potentially be done with the company after Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg last wrestled in WWE at the Crown Jewel show, where he beat Bobby Lashley in an intense showdown.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin would like to face Brock Lesnar amongst current WWE stars

Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed during a recent Q&A session on TikTok that he would love to take on Brock Lesnar from the current crop of stars. The answer was interesting because Steve Austin was initially slated to face Lesnar in a singles match in 2002.

Austin, however, did not show up at the event as he was unhappy with the promotion's creative direction for the contest with Brock Lesnar.

Steve Austin never wrestled Lesnar in one-on-one action, but the Texas Rattlesnake has teased the dream match since Brock returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2012.

While Steve Austin is happily retired and might never make an in-ring comeback, it's still a fun dream match to ponder over for wrestling fans.

