WWE News Roundup: Megastar confirms return, Former world champion returning to face Finn Balor? Update on released superstar's future (8th March, 2022)

#3 WWE News Roundup (8th March, 2022): Alberto Del Rio teases return to face Finn Balor

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently posted a cryptic Tweet. He posted a throwback picture of himself as the United States Champion along with a wink emoji. This has led to speculation that he may be hinting at a match against Finn Balor for the US Championship soon.

Finn Balor won the United States Championship by beating Damian Priest. This is Balor's first run as the US Champion. A match against Del Rio could be massive for the company as the two former world champions are very popular amongst their fanbase.

#2 Stone Cold confirms return for WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold has confirmed that he will be part of WrestleMania 38. He responded to Kevin Owens' challenge to face him on a KO Show at the Grandest Stage of Them All and said that he would "open up one more can of whoop a**" on The Prizefighter.

In his statement, Austin said that he has been away from wrestling for 19 years, but Owens has woken up something deep inside him. He said that at WrestleMania, he will face Owens in a confrontation, match, or fight.

Here is what he had to say:

''Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a Match, a Fight, A Brawl…I will guarantee you this, in Dallas TX, is where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open on last can of whoop a** on you Kevin Owens. And thats the bottom line, because stone Cold said so.''

You can check out World Wrestling Entertainment's announcement below:

#1 Bray Wyatt's first non-WWE appearance revealed

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will be appearing for Showcase of Legends 7 show in New York on Saturday, March 13th. He was released by the company last year owing to budget cuts.

However, it was later reported that Wyatt had not been happy with creative ideas for him and wanted to things his way. After his release, Wyatt chose not to sign with any other promotion but to focus on his Hollywood career.

What do you make of Stone Cold's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

