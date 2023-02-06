WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns close to tying 30-year-old record, title match stopped midway after top heel was cut open at live event

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's list looks at Roman Reigns being dangerously close to tying a record that another superstar hasn't touched in three decades.

Additionally, there's an update on the former champion's future after her unceremonious exit last year. A shocking turn of events saw a SmackDown Superstar bust open, forcing the referee to stop the title match at a recent house show.

Here, we look at the biggest news stories that have dominated WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns inches closer to tying Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania record

Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania Hollywood when he puts the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief's battle against the Royal Rumble 2023 winner will mark the seventh time he will be in the main event of the company's flagship show.

By April 2023, Reigns will be one behind Hulk Hogan, who holds the record for main-eventing WrestleMania eight times. The latter's record has remained untouched for 30 years, but The Tribal Chief could tie the numbers if he main events WrestleMania next year too.

But before WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is set to face Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks. The latter wants to humble the reigning champion, whereas the Tribal Chief is determined to make the former Bloodline member pay for his betrayal.

#2. Title match stopped at WWE live event after a superstar was busted open

WWE's latest live event at Pensacola saw Charlotte Flair put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. However, the bout was stopped midway through when Deville was cut open.

The match official immediately ran and fetched a medical crew member to check on Deville. Fans in attendance took to social media to express their concern for the SmackDown star, with many labeling it a nasty injury.

Deville had recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship but came up short against The Queen. However, the former WWE official is determined to prove herself to be a formidable contender as she dreams of competing in a singles match at WrestleMania.

#3. Naomi subtly hints at her WWE future on Instagram

Former multi-time women's champion Naomi recently updated her Instagram bio and added "JUST TRINITY" under her real name. Her decision to drop all references to her in-ring name across all platforms except her Twitter handle surprised many. Fans perceived it as a subtle indication of her future away from the company.

Interestingly, Naomi is still listed among the active superstars on the company's official website. However, she recently denied backstage rumors about her potential return to the promotion. Since her abrupt exit in May last year, Naomi has spent a lot of time involved with fashion projects, as evident on her Instagram.

