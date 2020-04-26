Roman Reigns threw shade at some released Superstars recently

It's been another crazy week in WWE and we're back with our weekly news roundup. We take a look at a number of stories on this week's edition including a released WWE Superstar giving her comments following her release, Roman Reigns throwing shade at a released tag-team and Vince McMahon's reasoning behind why RAW ratings are where they are now.

We also take a look at a number of other stories from the WWE Universe. Stick around for the full details.

Roman Reigns throws shade at recently released Tag-Team

Roman Reigns

The world is still reeling from the coronavirus outbreak and a number of businesses have had to adjust to the prevailing conditions. WWE released a number of Superstars and other employees as a response and amongst the released Superstars were Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Karl Anderson recently posted this photo on Twitter, with the caption asking who the best tag-team in the world were:

Roman Reigns seemed to throw shade at Gallows and Anderson by replying that The Usos were the best in the world in his opinion:

CM Punk reacts to Corbin qualifying for the Money In The Bank ladder match

This year’s Money In The Bank PPV will be very interesting. The Money In The Bank ladder matches will take place at WWE Headquarters will see the Superstars battle all the way from the ground floor to the the roof of the building where the titles will be hanging. They have been dubbed the ‘corporate’ Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Advertisement

Baron Corbin qualified for the men’s MITB ladder match on the latest episode of SmackDown. Corbin is a former MITB winner although his attempt to cash-in the contract was a disaster.

One person who reacted to Corbin’s was former WWE Champion CM Punk: