WWE News Roundup - Superstar shuts down Royal Rumble idea and asks for release, Vince McMahon's mother passes away, AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' status (January 29th, 2022)

Royal Rumble is inarguably the most trending topic, and while most superstars would love to be a part of the event, a popular name expressed his apparent disinterest over competing in the Rumble match. Moreover, he issued another public request for a WWE release.

We also have some unfortunate news as Vince McMahon's mother passed away.

AJ Styles also shared his views regarding Cody Rhodes' reported AEW contract status. The roundup can't be complete without Brock Lesnar's recent viral video, in which the WWE Champion can be seen body-slamming a TV star through a table.

#5 Mustafa Ali reveals he does not want to be in the WWE Royal Rumble

Amidst a contractual stand-off between WWE and Mustafa Ali, the superstar took to social media to drop another major bombshell.

While most wrestlers on the roster would want to get booked for the Royal Rumble, Mustafa Ali does not wish to be in the high-stakes match. The former RETRIBUTION leader has issued another release request to the company as he looks to get out of his existing contract. Here's what Mustafa Ali tweeted out:

"no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release," wrote Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali put in an official request for a release on January 16th, and he surprisingly made the announcement with a pretty straightforward tweet.

It was later revealed that WWE had turned down his request and would not let him leave until further notice.

The #FreeAli movement has since gathered steam as fans have urged Vince McMahon's company to grant Mustafa Ali his wish of quitting the promotion.

The 35-year-old superstar has made up his mind about finding opportunities elsewhere and is noticeably adamant about getting what he wants. However, WWE officials are also seemingly not making matters easy for Mustafa Ali. As always, we'll keep you updated on his status and future.

