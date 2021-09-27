WWE announces date and venue for Royal Rumble 2022; expected to draw 40,000+ fans

WWE and St. Louis Post Dispatch announced today that Royal Rumble 2022 would be hosted by The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 29.

Despite multiple reports emerging earlier this year stating that the Royal Rumble might take place in February, it seems the event will take place as usual in the first month of the calendar year.

stltoday.com/news/local/met… As first reported by @stltoday , Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history. As first reported by @stltoday, Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history.

Furthermore, The Dome at America's Center will be the largest venue to host a Royal Rumble to date. WWE's Executive Vice President of special events, John P. Saboor, expects a big audience for the show.

"The event, one of the biggest of the year for WWE, is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans from far and wide to St. Louis to see the scripted spectacle and should bring a boost to the downtown economy," John P. Saboor said. [h/t St. Louis Post Dispatch]

How did WWE secure St. Louis as the location for Royal Rumble?

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, John P. Saboor stated that WWE picked St. Louis, Missouri as Royal Rumble's venue through a bidding process. The location's history of hosting sporting events, public transportation and event spaces were all considered before selecting the venue for one of the most significant wrestling events of the year.

While 40,000 fans is a big deal for a wrestling event, it isn't enough to break the record for the highest attended Royal Rumble. The 1997 version of the pay-per-view, headlined by Shawn Michaels and Psycho Sid, hosted over 60,000 fans in attendance as per WWE's self-announced data.

Nonetheless, this will be the first Royal Rumble in over two years to have fans in attendance, given last year's event took place inside the ThunderDome due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Fans are already excited for the event as it has birthed special moments in the past, changing the career trajectories of countless stars. It also marks the start of the road to the biggest wrestling event of the year: WrestleMania.

With the the event almost four months away, fans haven't decided upon a favorite yet. A lot can change within the next few months, and the journey to Royal Rumble is always exciting.

