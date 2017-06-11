WWE News: Ruby Riot gets five stitches after Asuka attack during NXT Download

Ruby Riot shows off the stitches she received after being attacked by Asuka at NXT Download.

Asuka botched a spot resulting in Riot sustaining a huge cut on her forehead.

What’s the story?

NXT Superstar Ruby Riot reportedly got five stitches after being attacked by NXT Women’s Champion Asuka during their title matchup at NXT Download.

Apparently, Asuka botched a spot wherein she was supposed to ram Riot’s head onto the steel steps. Instead of executing the move safely on the flat part of the steps, the champion drove Riot head-first into the corner of the steps resulting in a huge gash on the latter’s forehead.

Ruby riot busted open at #NXTDownload and match stopped pic.twitter.com/gdULqyYjf2 — Si Marks (@SiMarksLWC) June 9, 2017

Stitches and all, @rubyriotwwe is ready to rock #NXTDownload! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE has made it a tradition to put on NXT live events during the Download Festival, which is an annual British rock music fest that is held in Leicester, England.

Asuka defended her belt against Riot at the aforementioned NXT live event that took place at Donington Park, Leicestershire on June 9th. However, the matchup was stopped midway owing to Riot suffering the injury that is said to have caused a significant amount of bloodshed immediately after impact.

The heart of the matter

Ruby Riot seems to be doing alright, as the Punk Rock Ragdoll showed off her stitches in the photo posted above via one of the WWE’s official accounts.

Furthermore, the WWE seems to be using Asuka’s botched manoeuvre and the resultant injury to Riot as part of the storyline, as Riot stated in an interview after the event that she feels Asuka busted her open on purpose.

Additionally, Riot also claimed that Asuka is a desperate champion, whilst pointing out that the latter used the referee to avoid eating a finisher from Ember Moon. She also recalled another incident where Asuka attacked Moon before NXT Takeover: Chicago – a sequence during which Moon sustained a legitimate shoulder injury.

What’s next?

The NXT Women’s Championship is presently held by Asuka and, Ruby Riot is all set to resume her chase for the former’s title in the weeks to come on NXT.

Author’s take

Asuka is without a doubt one of the best performers in the world and has an excellent resume to back up that fact.

Nevertheless, she is after all human, and just like the old adage – To err is human, she… well, erred. Thankfully Riot is safe and hopefully, we would get to see the two of them mix it up again inside the squared-circle very soon.