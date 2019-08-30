WWE News: Ruby Riott gets stunning tattoo around her surgery scar

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.32K // 30 Aug 2019, 15:57 IST

Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott has posted photos of her new tattoo on Instagram. The tattoo resembles a Medusa, and a sunflower covers up her surgery scar on the shoulder.

The ink was done in Mishawaka, Indiana by Amber Olsen, the owner of the Enamored Arts tattoo studio. Ruby credited Sarah Logan for the idea of the tattoo and mentioned it in the caption while posting the photos.

The caption on Instagram read: “She's even better than I could've ever imagined!!! @sarahloganwwe gave me the idea for this piece and @artbyamberolsen brought it to life, and she's incredible! She'll hate me for saying this, but I'm such a huge fan of @artbyamberolsen, as an artist, as a human and as a friend. Thank you so much, she's perfect!! P.S. Check out my sweet surgery scar in my sunflower!”

Check out the tattoos below:

The Riott squad leader underwent two surgeries – one in May for the right shoulder and the second earlier this month for the left one – and is set for some more time away from the WWE ring.

All three members of the Roitt squad are not on WWE TV these days for various reasons. As mentioned before, Ruby is out due to her surgeries and is not expected back any time soon.

Sarah Logan was last seen on TV when she took on Bayley in the Beat the Clock Challenge on the July 8th edition of Monday Night RAW. She recently married fellow WWE superstar, Raymond Rowe aka Erik of The Viking Raiders.

As for Liv Morgan, she is set for a character change and has taken some time off for it. She was last seen in the ring against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live on July 16th. Liv has been posting cryptic tweets and might be returning soon.

