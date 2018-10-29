×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Ruby Riott had some strong words for fans ahead of Evolution

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
327   //    29 Oct 2018, 03:39 IST

Ruby Riott refuses to let down the WWE Universe and her fellow competitors tonight
Ruby Riott refuses to let down the WWE Universe and her fellow competitors tonight

What's the story?

Ruby Riott, along with the rest of the Riott Squad, will face off against the trio of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya at WWE Evolution tonight. Riott knows that there are some fans who are expecting the company's women to fail tonight, and she refuses to let that happen.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE has come a long way in just a few short years in regards to their female competitors. Half a decade ago, we never would've seen the women take center stage, let alone be involved in some of the most interesting and memorable storylines that the company has produced recently.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We've seen the first ever female Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Hell in a Cell, TLC and Money in the Bank matches take place over the past three years, and every time the female superstars have been given a chance to shine, they've surpassed expectations.

Tonight, they'll get their own PPV, and plan to again walk away with their heads held high, leaving the WWE Universe in awe.

The heart of the matter

In a recent video on WWE's YouTube Channel, the Riott Squad talked about the upcoming pay-per-view and how much of a historic moment it is. However, Ruby Riott had some harsh words for those who are waiting for the women to fail tonight. 

I think a lot of people are going to be watching and a lot of people are probably going to be waiting to see us fail, but I can't wait for myself, my Squad, and the rest of the division to show the world what the women of the WWE are really made of.

The Riott Squad and the rest of the women's division will once again prove tonight that they deserve the spot they've been given when they compete in their own PPV, WWE Evolution tonight.

What's next?

The Riott Squad have their hands full tonight as they face off against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. It's also safe to assume that we'll see the trio take part in the Battle Royal tonight to earn a future shot at the Raw/SmackDown Women's Championships.

Riott does not expect to let down the WWE Universe tonight and knows the rest of the women will come out strong in an attempt to prove that they deserve to be where they are in this day and age.

What match are you most looking forward to tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Riott Squad Ruby Riot
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Predicting the results for WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution Predictions Extravaganza: Match order,...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE's Evolution PPV has some problems  
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 last minute predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Tag Teams who could be in contention for the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE was seemingly never fully committed to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us