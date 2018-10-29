WWE News: Ruby Riott had some strong words for fans ahead of Evolution

Ruby Riott refuses to let down the WWE Universe and her fellow competitors tonight

What's the story?

Ruby Riott, along with the rest of the Riott Squad, will face off against the trio of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya at WWE Evolution tonight. Riott knows that there are some fans who are expecting the company's women to fail tonight, and she refuses to let that happen.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE has come a long way in just a few short years in regards to their female competitors. Half a decade ago, we never would've seen the women take center stage, let alone be involved in some of the most interesting and memorable storylines that the company has produced recently.

We've seen the first ever female Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Hell in a Cell, TLC and Money in the Bank matches take place over the past three years, and every time the female superstars have been given a chance to shine, they've surpassed expectations.

Tonight, they'll get their own PPV, and plan to again walk away with their heads held high, leaving the WWE Universe in awe.

The heart of the matter

In a recent video on WWE's YouTube Channel, the Riott Squad talked about the upcoming pay-per-view and how much of a historic moment it is. However, Ruby Riott had some harsh words for those who are waiting for the women to fail tonight.

I think a lot of people are going to be watching and a lot of people are probably going to be waiting to see us fail, but I can't wait for myself, my Squad, and the rest of the division to show the world what the women of the WWE are really made of.

The Riott Squad and the rest of the women's division will once again prove tonight that they deserve the spot they've been given when they compete in their own PPV, WWE Evolution tonight.

What's next?

The Riott Squad have their hands full tonight as they face off against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. It's also safe to assume that we'll see the trio take part in the Battle Royal tonight to earn a future shot at the Raw/SmackDown Women's Championships.

Riott does not expect to let down the WWE Universe tonight and knows the rest of the women will come out strong in an attempt to prove that they deserve to be where they are in this day and age.

What match are you most looking forward to tonight? Let us know in the comments below!