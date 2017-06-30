WWE News: Rumor killer about Epico Colon's future with WWE

by Riju Dasgupta News 30 Jun 2017, 19:13 IST

What’s the story?

In a recent report carried out by Givemesport.com, it was speculated that the WWE SmackDown Live tag team The Colons have asked for their release from the company, based on Epico’s merchandise being sold on the Pro Wrestling Tees website.

While we are not privy to what goes on behind closed doors in WWE, we do not think that this is the case. In this news article, we explain why.

In case you didn’t know...

Primo and Epico are a part of the legendary Colon family and have wrestled in WWE under various gimmicks such as Los Matadores, The Shining Stars, and most recently, merely The Colons. Part of the SmackDown Live roster, they have been away from the tag team championship picture for a long time now.

While they were merely competing as enhancement talent on Raw and showed signs of new life when they first came to SmackDown Live, they have fallen down the ranks and fallen since.

The heart of the matter

The Pro Wrestling Tees site is a popular merchandise retail option for superstars not signed to WWE, which has its own web store for apparel and collectables. Epico’s merchandise has been put up on the store, fueling rumours of his imminent departure.

We beg to differ with the reports of his departure considering that the Pro Wrestling Tees website lists Epico as a WWE superstar. Moreover, his name is still listed on the official WWE website.

What's next?

While nobody knows what’ s next for a superstar unless you are Vince McMahon, we think that Epico is still very much a part of the roster at present. We shall keep you posted in case of new developments about the future of the tag team.

Author's take

Here's a wild swing in the dark. Because Primo and Epico are not big merch sellers, WWE may have made an exception in their case to sell merchandise independently. I honestly can’t think of any other reason why Pro Wrestling Tees would list Epico as a current WWE superstar, except this one.

Stay tuned for more updates, in case this puzzling saga develops in due time.