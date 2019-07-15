WWE News: Rumor killer on reports of Brock Lesnar's son joining the PC

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Over the weekend, a photo surfaced online featuring what was reportedly Brock Lesnar's son working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Outlets such as The UK Sun reported that Lesnar's son Luke posted the photo himself on his personal Instagram page, leading fans to believe Luke is training to become a WWE star.

The Instagram account in question has now been verified as fake, killing the rumors regarding Brock Lesnar's son.

In case you didn't know...

Over the weekend a fake Instagram account posted a photo of a guy claiming to be the son of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The account has since been deleted from Instagram, and the poster, claiming to be Luke Lesnar, is not real.

The photo of the supposed Luke Lesnar was actually taken from the below Instagram account and is a photo of someone named Bryce Winkelmann.

The fake photo was then picked up by outlets such as The UK Sun, who ran with the story that Brock Lesnar's son is training to be a WWE star at the Performance Center, with The Sun article using a caption posted by the fake account which read:

"Life’s about to change pops, I promise you.

"All because you had faith in me.

"Thank you for allowing me to follow in your footsteps and make you proud.

"Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration, role model, and greatest dad in the world!"

The heart of the matter

Both Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have reported the photo of Lesnar's son to be a fake, with Satin Tweeting the following:

FYI — I asked around about this pic supposedly of Brock’s son at the WWE PC. Was told by a source that it isn’t his child. Tried to find the original photo with reverse image search but couldn’t locate the original pic. pic.twitter.com/IRGtMpqVzB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 15, 2019

Dave Meltzer added, "was told this was a fraud", indicating there is no truth to the photo nor the claims made in the fake account.

What's next?

The original fraudster has removed the account from Instagram, eliminating the possibility of further spreading false information regarding Brock Lesnar's family.

The original fraudster has removed the account from Instagram, eliminating the possibility of further spreading false information regarding Brock Lesnar's family.