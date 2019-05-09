WWE News: Rumor killer on WWE requiring superstars to turn over their social media passwords

What's the story?

Do WWE superstars have to turn over their social media passwords to management once they sign with the company? Believe it or not, that is the question that has been asked over the last couple of weeks and the rumor has even been backed up by Mike Johnson of PW Insider.

Fightful.com reache out to WWE for a statement and got a response.

In case you didn't know...

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider "I , do believe that WWE has the right to control Twitter accounts. When you sign there, you're told to give your password over to the digital media department and you're told not to give your password to anyone else. It's possible that anything that pops up there in terms of pushing storylines those have been pushed by digital media,"

The heart of the matter.

Fightful.com asked WWE about their policy on superstars and their social media accounts but were told by the company that, "We do not ask talent for their passwords, nor do we own their social media accounts" They did, however, confirm that they have policies regarding superstars and social media use.

According to fightful.com, "WWE does send out memos and updates to the talent that outline basic social media behavior and things that they need to know, but at least these days, they aren't asking for login information. In one instance, there were wrestlers who were asked to make social media posts in order to promote a coordinated sponsor, and a wrestler requested that a social media manager take care of it, and even offered up the passcode to their phone. However, the social media manager informed them that the department isn't even supposed to do that."

It is also noted in the Fightful article that Johnson claimed this wasn't WWE's policy anymore and hasn't been for some time in an update of the orginal story.

What's next?

Whether this was WWE's policy at one point in time is clearly in dispute, but fans can rest comfortably knowing that this isn't the case anymore. With that being said however, the company apparently has a social media code of conduct like any other business and they expect their superstars to adhere to it.