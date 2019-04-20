WWE News: Rumor killer on Zelina Vega's recent pregnancy speculation

What's the story?

Zelina Vega recently married Aleister Black and the two stars are now both on Monday Night Raw together, but Vega's recent illness could have led to some rumors about her personal life that the former TNA star didn't need.

In case you didn't know...

Zelina Vega was once in a relationship with Austin Aries, but since his departure from WWE a few years ago, she has moved on to marry former NXT Champion Aleister Black whilst also establishing herself as one of the best female managers in the company at present.

Vega has already pushed Andrade to the top of NXT and now the duo has made their way over to the flagship show of WWE where they are expected to once again be the subject of a huge push by the creative team.

The heart of the matter

Vega updated her Social Media a few days ago to point out that she often gets sick around once a month which is something that has been happening for a while and she doesn't understand why since she's been taking a number of vitamins that usually help.

Why is it that I’ve been getting sick what feels like once a month?! I hate this.. I even did one of those vitamin IV treatments with extra vitaC but I still feel miserable 😞 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 20, 2019

Fans obviously took this to mean much more than it actually did and rumors began to circulate about Vega being pregnant, something that she decided to put an end to straight away.

Uhm no. You clearly don’t know the difference between being flu like sick and needing vitamin c vs pregnancy morning sickness.. and even if I did, I sure wouldn’t be tweeting about it. So let’s kill that rumor right now. https://t.co/ByyZWOuYv2 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 20, 2019

What's next?

Zelina Vega looks set to continue to dominate Monday Night Raw alongside Andrade and her real-life husband Aleister Black. Hopefully, in the near future, the company will allow her to return to the ring in a more permanent capacity so that she can challenge for the Women's Championships.

