WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 54-year-old star set to leave imminently, Ex-star on AJ Styles' retirement tease, John Cena gets message from Kevin Owens

WWE star set to leave imminentlySmackDown commentators Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore were not present on the blue brand this past Friday, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves replacing them. Shortly after the show, it was noted that Barrett was pulled off WWE TV. The former Intercontinental Champion cleared the air by revealing that he will be away from the commentary desk for a couple of weeks, as he requested time off, which was granted to him.It seems like Wade Barrett's partner, Joe Tessitore, will also not be seen on SmackDown. Fightful Select has reported that Joe will also be off television for some time to call the action for the start of the Football season.#2. Kevin Owens sends a message to John CenaJohn Cena made his final SmackDown appearance on SmackDown this past Friday, where he faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. However, the match ended in a DQ after Brock Lesnar interfered with the proceedings and attacked both men.Kevin Owens, who is currently on the sidelines, sent a message to the Cenation Leader after he bid farewell to SmackDown.Kevin @FightOwensFightLINK🤟🏻 @johncenaCena has just 7 appearances left in his current deal. He will compete in his last match in December at Saturday Night's Main Event.#3. Karrion Kross reacts to retirement tease from AJ StylesAJ Styles recently hinted that he's close to hanging up his boots, which caused a major uproar in the wrestling world. The Phenomenal One received a message from old rival Karrion Kross after teasing retirement. The former WWE Superstar urged Styles to not retire.&quot;Uncle Allen, I will turn that hourglass upside down… don't you dare leave us,&quot; Kross wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles has previously stated that he won't be wrestling long, with speculations being he could hang up his boots after finishing his current contract with WWE.