WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Rhea Ripley bids farewell, real reason for Braun Strowman's release, Triple H decision

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup. There have been a number of major news stories coming out of WWE this week, with the announcement of Crown Jewel Perth, as well as rumors that Night of Champions will be taking place in Saudi Arabia next month.

It seems that there are also several big stories filtering through ahead of WWE RAW, which takes place later tonight.

#4. Triple H reportedly responsible for recent releases

Many major names were released from the company last week, including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

Sean Ross Sapp recently noted on a Fightful Live Stream that the decisions were made personally by Triple H. Sapp made it clear that if The Game wanted the stars to be there, then they would.

“From what I was told, if he wants somebody to be there, they’re going to be there. Gonna be there. Let me be clear about that — if he wanted them there, they would be there. They would absolutely be there.”

#3. Reason for Braun Strowman's release

Braun Strowman was shockingly released by WWE for the second time last week, after being brought back by the company in 2022 following his release the year before. Strowman wasn't part of WrestleMania 41, but was still seen as a major star and it was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that his salary was the reason.

The report noted that his position in the company didn't fit with the amount he was earning in WWE.

#2. Iyo Sky is Rated Highly In WWE

Iyo Sky shockingly retained her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania last month, and it seems that her huge push could continue as part of the RAW brand in the coming weeks.

The Observer is reporting that WWE is currently high on Iyo Sky, who is part of a feud with Rhea Ripley, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer on RAW. It seems to be leading to a huge match between all three women at Backlash this weekend.

#1. Rhea Ripley bids farewell

Rhea Ripley recently made the trip over to Australia to announce that Crown Jewel would be taking place in Perth on October 11. After doing the press for the show and making several appearances alongside Grayson Waller, Ripley bid farewell to her native country to head back for RAW.

The Eradicator is embroiled in the current Women's World Championship storyline coming out of WrestleMania and is expected to be present for RAW tonight.

