WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns takes major shot at legendary AEW Star, Bray Wyatt's new in-ring name, Goldberg injury update (16th October 2021)

WWE's next big event, Crown Jewel, is just a few days away, and fans are excited to see some big matches such as Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

We'll take an in-depth look into these matches and what could happen. This article will also take a look at Roman Reigns taking a shot at former WWE Champion CM Punk during an interview.

Fans have been waiting to see what Bray Wyatt's next move will be following his WWE release, which we will take a look at. So, without further ado, let's dive in and check out some big stories from WWE.

#5 Roman Reigns takes a shot at former WWE Champion CM Punk

While speaking to Complex, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talked about a possible future match with AEW's CM Punk. Reigns didn't seem too keen and insinuated that Punk is past his prime:

''That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And, to me, a step or two has been lost. Then also he got his whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me,'' said Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table continued by saying that he's a "legit athlete" and went on to describe the height and weight difference between himself and Punk. He further added that he could take out the entire AEW roster if he wanted:

''So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?” said Reigns

