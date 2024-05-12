WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Shocking new releases, Bloodline member removed, Becky Lynch update 

The fallout from Backlash and the build-up to King and Queen of the Ring have dominated this week's WWE news headlines.

The company has new Women's Tag Team Champions and Cody Rhodes now knows his opponent when he makes his trip to Saudi Arabia, but there has also been some interesting news outside of the ring.

#5. Major SmackDown botch

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Bianca Belair at Backlash and the two women were also able to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament this week on SmackDown.

Following her win this week on SmackDown, WWE congratulated Cargill on social media but managed to spell her last name wrong. This is something that Cargill has since corrected them on, seemingly forgiving them for the mistake.

#4. Bloodline member undergoes name change

Expand Tweet

Tanga Loa made his debut as a member of The Bloodline at Backlash and was able to introduce himself this week on SmackDown officially. As part of a backstage segment, it was revealed that the newest addition to The Bloodline had undergone a slight name change.

Moving forward, it seems that Tanga Loa will now be known as Tonga Loa, something that many fans thought would happen after WWE filed a trademark for his name following his original debut. The Bloodline now consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman, and Tonga Loa.

#3. WWE releases

Expand Tweet

Releases have continued despite the change of the month, with many fans shocked to discover that long-time employees Steve Rubin and Michael Levin had recently departed the company.

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE’s Senior Director, TV Event Relations Steve Rubin who has been with the company for 26 years was released earlier this week, whilst Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets Michael Levin who has worked there for seven years was also on the list of releases.

#2. Bloodline member removed

Expand Tweet

This week on SmackDown, Naomi came up short to Nia Jax in what was arguably one of Jax's best matches. The former Women's Champion wasn't happy about her loss in the first round of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament and took to social media to share her frustration.

Naomi shared a picture of the Anoa'I family tree which was shared by The Rock earlier in the year and had removed Nia Jax from the image.

#1. Unfortunate Becky Lynch Update

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is the current Women's World Champion and despite appearing on recent shows and already having a match made for King and Queen of the Ring, it seems that Lynch's WWE future remains up in the air.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins recently signed a new deal but according to Fightful Select, Lynch herself has yet to follow suit. It was also revealed that her deal is up in June 2024 which means that she could only have three weeks left, and if she doesn't re-sign she could leave WWE with one of their main championships.

