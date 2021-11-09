×
WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star to face no repercussions for bad backstage behaviour, Update on The Rock's return, Superstar 'hated' for being friends with Randy Orton (9th November 2021)

Former WWE Champions Randy Orton and The Rock
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 09, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Listicle

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest stories and updates from the world of WWE. WWE is currently on the road to Survivor Series which will see RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head. The build-up to the show has been criticized by fans.

One of the matches that will take place at Survivor Series will be the RAW Tag Team champions facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In today's edition, we will talk about RAW tag team champion Randy Orton and how his friendship led to heat on a prominent superstar.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at superstars having attitude issues backstage and how WWE has treated superstars differently. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the news and rumors related to WWE:

#5 The Rock comments on a possible return to WWE

Its DAY 8 of Dwanta Claus’🎅🏾 12 DAY GIVEAWAY so LFG!!!I’m picking 100 PEOPLE and sending them FREE $500 GIFT CARDS for their holiday shopping! Wherever you want to spend it! Let me & @netflix know you’re ready to rock by using #12DaysofRedNotice #entryfooji.info/rules https://t.co/ofXBP1wWqK

Speaking to Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, The Rock commented on rumors of his WWE return and revealed if he is willing to come back. The former WWE Champion also discussed whether he thinks he will become the WWE World Champion again.

Rock said he is willing to return for another match, but it would have to make sense. The Brahma Bull, however, did not seem very confident about becoming a champion again.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion. But I don't know if it's another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense," said The Rock.
The Rock addresses possible Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania match dlvr.it/SC82L1 https://t.co/CJRPzcZ4QU

There have been rumors suggesting that WWE wants The Rock to return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year. However, due to his schedule, the plan is unlikely and Reigns will most likely be taking on his long-term rival Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania instead.

Edited by Anirudh B
