WWE News: Rusev arrested by Cleveland Police

Rusev

WWE have confirmed that Cleveland Police arrested Rusev on Monday. He was taken into custody after attacking Bobby Lashley who was at a fine-dining place with Lana. Rusev was later released after Lashley and Lana did not press charges against him.

The former US champion was in the ring along with Jerry 'The King' Lawler on King's Court before he found out about his wife and Lashley enjoying dinner together. Rusev, surprisingly, knew the exact location of the restaurant and made his way inside to attack Lashley.

WWE's report read:

WWE.com has confirmed Rusev was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department on Monday and was released after no charges were pressed by Bobby Lashley and Lana.

What's Lana doing with Lashley?

Lana and Lashley returned to the ring after a short break on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. Rusev was up against Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title when Lashley made his way out and was joined by Lana.

The two have since then been confirmed to be dating despite Lana still being married to Rusev. The storyline has seen new information come out every week, and it will carry on for some time.

Next week, Rusev is expected to be in the arena once again, and we might see Lashley have a go at him as well. They will be in the ring next week for sure at Crown Jewel when Team Hogan takes on Team Flair in Saudi Arabia.

Lashley is a part of Team Flair while Rusev was selected by Hulk Hogan right after he had picked his initial captain, Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was then replaced by Roman Reigns who is now set to lead the team at Crown Jewel, next Thursday (October 31st).

