WWE News: Rusev Breaks His Silence On 'One Night in Milwaukee'

What's the story?

Last week, Aiden English showed us the first half of the 'One Night in Milwaukee' clip, which ended with Lana telling Aiden English- 'I want you'. This week, the rest of the video played out, which proved that Lana was faithful to her husband, Rusev.

Rusev spoke about the whole episode on Twitter following the episode this week. He expressed his solidarity towards his wife and referred to Aiden English as a creep.

Aiden English stopped at a strategic point last week, which left the WWE Universe wondering if Lana had been unfaithful to Rusev or not. This week, it was proved that she had just entered Aiden English's room to thank him for all the help he'd provided to them.

Aiden English would not play the rest of the video. However, Rusev and Lana hacked into his system and played it anyway. The video showed that Aiden English had made a move on Lana that she did not appreciate.

The heart of the matter

Rusev went out on social media and sent out a Tweet saying that he always knew that Lana had been a faithful wife to him. He also made it clear that he was not very fond of his former tag team partner, Aiden English, after what he tried to do in Milwaukee.

Never ever doubted my wife @LanaWWE ! Happy #RusevDay and sad Aiden Creep — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 10, 2018

Of course, this will develop into a feud between the two men and Aiden English fuelled this with a tweet of his own about Rusev and Lana. It was a play on Rusev Day and Aiden Night, and got many people on Twitter talking:

What's next?

This will be Rusev's first feud as a babyface, since he made his debut. With Lana by his side, he's primed to be a top guy yet again. I wonder what the future holds for Aiden English.

