WWE News: Rusev comments on if he would join any other wrestling promotion and his best friend in WWE

'The Bulgarian Brute' has opened up on a couple of interesting topics.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 30 May 2018, 02:59 IST 558 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev was recently interviewed by TV+ in Bulgaria and during the interview, 'The Bulgarian Brute' opened up on if he'd leave WWE to sign for any other wrestling promotion, his best friend in the WWE today and more.

In case you didn't know...

Former Powerlifter and Bulgarian Pro Wrestler Rusev first signed with the WWE in 2010 and was assigned to the company's then-developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Rusev would go on to make his main roster debut in 2014 and shortly afterward, would go on to adopt a gimmick named "Hero of the Russian Federation".

During his stint on the main roster, Rusev also won the WWE United States Championship on two different occasions as well.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with TV+ in Bulgaria last weekend, Rusev opened up on a host of topics and below are the highlights from the interview.

According to Rusev, he noted that he has apparently developed a very good relationship with Irishman Sheamus and considers him as his best friend, after his wife Lana. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Sheamus! No... I'll have to say Lana first, because she's gonna get mad at me if I don't. After her, It's Sheamus."

Rusev stated that as of right now, his heart definitely belongs to the WWE and he isn't considering joining any other wrestling promotion.

"I love the place I'm in right now and I don't consider anything else .. except a Bulgarian movie career [laughs]."

What's next?

Currently performing under the SmackDown Live brand, Rusev is scheduled to compete at this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, later next month.

The Rusev Day movement could very well elevate to the next level if Rusev becomes the brand new WWE Champion down the road.

Do you think Rusev should join any other promotion? Sound off in the comments!