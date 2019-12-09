WWE News: Rusev comments on the release of The Ascension

Earlier today, WWE released the former NXT Tag Team Champions Konnor and Viktor, who performed as The Ascension. Following the announcement, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to wish the team the best of luck for their future endeavors.

Rusev, who used to be a constant of the Black and Gold brand, also commented on the scenario and stated that he looked up to the tag team during his time in NXT. He also thanked them for their contributions to the business.

Since developmental i have always looked up to @KonnorWWE and @ViktorRiseWWE . Amazing people with amazing abilities. Thank you — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 9, 2019

Konnor and Viktor, The Ascension, started their NXT venture in 2012. A year later they would win the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating Neville and Corey Graves. The Ascension then ran through the tag team division of the brand for the entirety of the next calendar year, making them the longest-reigning Tag Team Champion in NXT history.

After dropping the titles to The Lucha Dragons in September 2014, Konnor and Viktor moved up to the main roster. They defeated The Miz and Damian Sandow in their RAW debut enjoyed a pretty good run initially.

However, they never achieved the limelight as they had done in NXT. In their five-year-long main roster tenure, they didn't succeed in winning the RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Championship or any other accolade for that matter.

Now that they are no longer under the WWE contract, hopefully, The Ascension can restart their ascend to the top of tag team wrestling in some other promotion.