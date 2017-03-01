WWE News: Rusev drastically changes hairstyle

Just when you thought Rusev couldn't get any more Handsome...

Rusev’s long locks gone?!

What’s the story?

According to a report from prowrestlingsheet.com, Rusev has made a drastic change to his appearance.

In case you didn’t know...

On the January 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw, Rusev made an off-hand comment while referring to Big E and Big Cass. He basically asked why they felt the need to call themselves, “Big," when it’s so obvious that they’re big. He said it would be like referring to himself as, “Handsome Rusev.” Fans on the internet took the comment and ran with it, with many fans now referring to the Bulgarian Brute, as Handsome Rusev.

Rusev has not been doing much of note on WWE television since losing the WWE United States Championship to Roman Reigns at Clash of the Champions in September 2016. He had his rematch with Reigns at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in October but lost that match as well.

Since then, he’s been in a lower card feud with Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

The heart of the matter

Based on the report, it appears as if the Bulgarian Brute has taken the offhand comment and run with it as well, as he posted a picture of his new haircut on Instagram today, accompanied by the comment, “it’s gone, it’s all gone! And I like it!”

@archerythebarber it's gone it's all gone!!!!! And I like it A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

His hairstylist also mentioned it on her Instagram with the caption, “We were almost finished with @rusevig hair cut, and he decided to change his mind 10 times between doing this cut or sticking to his regular. So after much debate; I present, the new Rusev.”

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this new look for the Bulgarian Brute in how he’s presented on WWE Television. Rusev is not currently slated to appear on the Fastlane pay-per-view this Sunday.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We couldn’t be happier with the new look for the Bulgarian Brute. We’re not sure if he was just tired of all of the maintenance that comes along with having long hair, or if he was simply looking to change things up. One thing is for sure, though, and that’s that Rusev arguably looks better with the new haircut.

However, with how WWE bases so many different things on physical appearance, this may even be the catalyst for Rusev to actually dive into the offhand thought of, “Handsome Rusev.” It’s not likely that creative would go in that direction, but stranger things have happened with creative in WWE before.