WWE News: Rusev Finally Breaks His Silence On Aiden English's Betrayal

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.24K   //    24 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Rusev had some interesting thoughts about Aiden English
Rusev had some interesting thoughts about Aiden English

What's the story?

Wrestling fans who tuned in to watch SmackDown Live last week were in for a truly heartbreaking shock. Aiden English turned on Rusev bringing Rusev Day to an end, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

Rusev spoke out at a Live Event at Tuscon, about the heel turn. You can check out his comments in the clip linked right above.

In case you didn't know...

The fractures had been obvious for a long time now. Aiden English had cost Rusev and Lana big matches with his interference, albeit almost always accidentally.

This past week on SmackDown Live, Rusev took on Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship. When Rusev seemed to have the match won, Aiden English got up on the apron and distracted everyone's favourite Bulgarian brute. Following the match, Aiden English turned on Rusev, going heel on his tag team partner.

The heart of the matter

At the WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Rusev came out to the ring accompanied by his wife and former manager, Lana. He had the following words to say about the status of Rusev Day:

Same old Rusev Day! No traitors! I'll see you later, Aiden.

It is abundantly clear that it is Rusev vs. Aiden English which will be the program, going forward, on SmackDown Live. Rusev is now a full-fledged babyface and also has the support of the WWE Universe to spur him on. Aiden English has the opportunity to become a dreaded heel and indulge in a very personal feud with Rusev.

What's next?

Expect Rusev to seek revenge and retribution against Aiden English in the months that follow. It will be interesting to see just how far they go with this feud. Will English be booked strongly enough to be a credible challenger for Rusev?

Do you think Rusev could be WWE Champion someday? Let us know in the comments.

