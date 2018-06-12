WWE News: Rusev & Lana thieved of valuables; Rusev issues statement on incident

Here's where the incident took place...

Rusev & Lana are regarded as two of the more consistent performers on the WWE roster today

What’s the story?

Rusev has taken to social media so as to reveal that he and Lana have been thieved at a well-known hotel.

Apparently, Rusev & Lana seem to be unharmed; with “The Bulgarian Brute” taking to Twitter and issuing a statement on the incident.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE puts forth several shows the world over all-year-round, and resultantly, has its performers travel around the globe so as to partake in the promotion’s events.

The WWE’s main roster television shows, Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, are filmed at various well-known cities primarily in the United States of America—owing to which the WWE Superstars are constantly on the road, traveling across the States for the same.

The heart of the matter

Per the statement issued by Rusev on social media, he and his wife Lana stayed at the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, and were thieved of valuables before they checked out of their room.

The former WWE United States Champion put forth the following statement by way of his official Twitter account—

“Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for “cleaning” the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet”

As of this writing, Sheraton Hotels are yet to respond to Rusev’s grievances against their service.

What’s next?

Presently, Rusev is set to compete in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match against 7 other Superstars, namely Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and one member of The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods).

On the other hand, Lana is scheduled to perform in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matchup against 7 other Superstars including Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Natalya.

The WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV takes place on Sunday, June 17th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

What are your thoughts on Rusev & Lana getting thieved in Memphis? Sound off in the comments!