WWE News: Rusev makes insensitive joke after Shane McMahon was involved in a helicopter accident

Rusev makes a mean comment after Shane McMahon's helicopter accident

Rusev makes fun of Shane McMahon after a near death experience

What's the story?

Rusev recently tweeted a very cruel joke after Shane McMahon, Commissioner of SmackDown Live, was involved in a very serious helicopter accident. The R-44 helicopter crash landed in the water right off of Gilgo Beach in New York with Shane onboard. Rusev tweeted the following after the incident:

When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 19, 2017

In case you didn't know...

It was reported yesterday that Shane McMahon was on board a helicopter which crash landed off the coast of New York in Gilgo Beach, from where he was rescued.

The only passengers on board the vehicle were the pilot and Shane himself and fortunately, none of them were hurt during the incident.

The heart of the matter

It's no secret that Rusev isn't exactly fond of Shane McMahon and he made a very cruel joke about Shane-O-Mac's helicopter accident saying, “When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean”.

What's next?

Rusev recently returned to the WWE ring after nearly four months of hiatus following his marriage with WWE Superstar Lana and it looks like both of them are ready to take the fight to their opponents.

Lana had challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to a title match and had three consecutive losses. Rusev will be facing John Cena at Battleground in a Flag match this coming Sunday.

Author's take

Rusev is making big moves as the heel in the scenario between him and John Cena with their current feud.

The Battleground match should be an exciting one as we'll see the gimmick match after a while and it would be the perfect match to be followed by the Punjabi Prison match.