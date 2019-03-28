×
WWE News: Rusev makes bold statement about Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
100   //    28 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST

Rusev locking in The Accolade on Kofi
Rusev locking in The Accolade on Kofi

What's the story?

Rusev recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who had posted a tweet comparing KofiMania to Rusev Day.

Rusev stated that Rusev Day was "way more over than KofiMania" in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Rusev was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE, with his Rusev Day gimmick getting an amazing reaction from the WWE Universe.

This led to WWE giving him a shot at the United States Title at WrestleMania 34, in a Fatal 4-Way match pitting him against Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal. Rusev lost the match as Jinder Mahal picked up the win, much to the dismay of the fans.

Rusev soon lost his steam, just like Zack Ryder did a few years earlier. Getting over on his own didn't end well for Rusev and he's currently stuck in a throwaway tag team with another fallen hero, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

Much like Rusev Day, KofiMania is running wild at the moment, with Kofi Kingston getting a shot at the WWE title at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. A fan tweeted about KofiMania reminding him of Rusev's popularity back in 2018.

Rusev noticed the tweet and responded to it, claiming that the "Rusev Day" movement was way more over than KofiMania.

What's next?

One could agree with the fact that Rusev Day was incredibly over with the WWE Universe, and the fans were behind the Bulgarian Brute at the time. On the flip side, Kofi Kingston is getting some of the loudest chants in recent memory and it could be argued that Kofi is more over than Rusev was last year.

What are your thoughts on Rusev's comments? Do you agree with him on his comments about Rusev Day being more popular than KofiMania?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
