WWE News: Rusev makes bold statement about Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 100 // 28 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev locking in The Accolade on Kofi

What's the story?

Rusev recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who had posted a tweet comparing KofiMania to Rusev Day.

Rusev stated that Rusev Day was "way more over than KofiMania" in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Rusev was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE, with his Rusev Day gimmick getting an amazing reaction from the WWE Universe.

This led to WWE giving him a shot at the United States Title at WrestleMania 34, in a Fatal 4-Way match pitting him against Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal. Rusev lost the match as Jinder Mahal picked up the win, much to the dismay of the fans.

Rusev soon lost his steam, just like Zack Ryder did a few years earlier. Getting over on his own didn't end well for Rusev and he's currently stuck in a throwaway tag team with another fallen hero, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

Much like Rusev Day, KofiMania is running wild at the moment, with Kofi Kingston getting a shot at the WWE title at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. A fan tweeted about KofiMania reminding him of Rusev's popularity back in 2018.

RusevDay was way more over https://t.co/8mIGKNkaT9 — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) March 28, 2019

Rusev noticed the tweet and responded to it, claiming that the "Rusev Day" movement was way more over than KofiMania.

Advertisement

What's next?

One could agree with the fact that Rusev Day was incredibly over with the WWE Universe, and the fans were behind the Bulgarian Brute at the time. On the flip side, Kofi Kingston is getting some of the loudest chants in recent memory and it could be argued that Kofi is more over than Rusev was last year.

What are your thoughts on Rusev's comments? Do you agree with him on his comments about Rusev Day being more popular than KofiMania?

Advertisement