WWE News: Rusev makes his return on RAW in an unexpected segment

Rusev returned on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, a Superstar made his return, who has been out of in-ring action for a long time. Rusev made his way back to the ring in the most unexpected segment that he might have been involved in.

Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis were hosting a 'gender reveal party', but there was quite a different revelation by Maria that no one had seen coming. Maria revealed that while her child was a boy, Mike Kanellis was not the father, and named the person who was.

Maria Kanellis reveals who the father of her child is

Ricochet was caught by surprise when Maria Kanellis named him to be the father of her child. Every Superstar at the party also looked shocked, but none more than Mike Kanellis, who slapped him and asked him to meet in the ring.

They faced each other in the ring, and although Ricochet was reluctant, it ended with him hitting the Recoil on Mike Kanellis to pick up the win. While Mike Kanellis was sitting in the ring in dismay, Maria made her way out, berated Mike for being weak and revealed that Ricochet was not the father of her child -- it was Rusev.

Rusev returns on RAW with a new look

Rusev made his return on RAW, clean-shaven other than a moustache and with a chiseled frame. He made his way to the ring and Mike tried to run away, saying he no longer cared who the father was.

Unfortunately for him, Rusev was not about to let him walk away.

The bell was rung, with the match starting, and Rusev hit him with the Machka Kick. As if that was not enough, he then locked in The Accolade, making Mike tap out and pass out in the ring.

