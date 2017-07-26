WWE News: Rusev mocks Roman Reigns on Twitter

Rusev feels Roman Reigns has a certain complex; launches an attack on the Big Dog.

Rusev and Roman Reigns had a heated feud in the recent past

What's the story?

Rusev took to social media and launched an attack towards longtime rival Roman Reigns.

The Bulgarian Brute responded to the following Tweet that was sent out by Reigns wherein the latter claimed to be “The Big Fight” and pointed out the relatively lacklustre crowd in attendance at this week’s WWE show in Philly owing to his absence.

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Rusev was not amused by Reigns’ constant usage of the word ‘Big’, as a prefix before most of his catchphrases, and said that it is in fact, a sign of the Big Dog’s ‘Small Man Complex’. Here’s what Rusev had to say regarding the same -

Big fight , big dog ,big big big ..........small guy complex — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 25, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, and Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoa’i) are no strangers to each other, having competed in one-on-one matches on several occasions in the past.

The heart of the matter

Despite performing on different shows, Rusev who generally refrains from breaking kayfabe outside the ring seems to be living up to his character of the Bulgarian Brute and calling out one of the red brand’s top stars Roman Reigns on what he perceives to be a small man complex.

Presently, both rivals compete on separate brands in the WWE, with Rusev on SmackDown Live and Reigns on Monday Night RAW.

What's next?

Rusev recently lost a Flag Match to John Cena at WWE Battleground, however, he is likely to be involved in a more prominent role on SmackDown Live in the days to come.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is all set to compete in a Fatal four-way match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

Author's take

In my opinion, the WWE ought to push Rusev to the championship scene right about now.

The man is excellent in the ring, charismatic on the mic, and has all the qualities to be a huge star for the WWE over the next decade.

Besides, who wouldn’t like to see a potential rehash of the Rusev-Reigns rivalry, should the two of them somehow end up on the same brand in the days to come?