WWE News: Rusev opens up about his upcoming WWE Title match against AJ Styles

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 685 // 12 Jul 2018, 02:52 IST

Rusev will challenge for the WWE Title this Sunday

What’s the story?

Prior to his WWE Championship match against current champion AJ Styles this Sunday, Rusev was involved in a one-on-one interview with ESPN where he spoke and weighed in his thoughts on his first ever shot at the prestigious WWE Title.

In case you didn’t know...

Following AJ Styles’ successful title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, ‘The Phenomenal One’ was apparently in a desperate need of a fresh and brand new challenger and two days later on an episode of SmackDown Live, Rusev would go on to win a Gauntlet match also involving Big E, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, and The Miz.

Rusev’s win also meant that he would now be getting his first shot at the WWE Championship and despite being a former two-time WWE US Champion, the former ‘Bulgarian Brute’ is yet to taste world championship victory in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with ESPN, one of WWE’s most popular and over superstar Rusev spoke about a host of topics and also discussed his mindset as he now prepares to head into his first ever WWE Championship match this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

According to Rusev, he feels that the fight for the top spot in the WWE is currently getting tighter day-by-day, but, this will definitely not stop Rusev from dreaming and working harder in order to achieve all his dreams. (H/T: RingSideNews)

“It’s about damn time. Becoming heavyweight champion and holding the top title is on my bucket list. That spot is always getting tighter and tighter, but why not? A man can always dream.”

In addition, Rusev also mentioned that he is more focused than ever and is not willing to waste this opportunity to win the WWE Title.

“I’ve been focused and I’m in the zone. I’ve been training harder than any other day. It’s great. Finally being able to climb up all the way to the top. I’ve worked hard enough and done everything I’ve needed to do. It just feels good that I have this opportunity, and I’m not going to waste it.”

What’s next?

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Do you think Rusev can win the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules?