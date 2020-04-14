WWE News - Rusev reacts to rising tensions between Lana and Bobby Lashley

Lashley told Lana to shut up during his match on RAW.

It seems Lashley is regretting his decision of getting together with Lana.

Rusev, Lashley, and Lana

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley took on No Way Jose, with Lana in his corner. During the match, Lana kept yelling at him to keep the offense going. Finally, Lashley had had enough. He approached Lana and told her to "shut the hell up". He made quick work of Jose soon after and left for the back with Lana.

The duo stopped on the ramp and Lana raised Lashley's hand. Lashley seemed angry at his wife though, and it looks like he is tired of her annoying antics. Rusev didn't miss what happened on RAW, and posted a tweet soon after, taking a shot at Lashley in the process. He dubbed Lashley as a 'fool', as can be seen in the tweet below:

Lana and Lashley got together way back in October, much to the utter shock of The Bulgarian Brute. Rusev and Lashley engaged in a feud for months on end, but the villain came out victorious when all was said and done. Lashley married Lana and the two have been together ever since.

Lately, Lana has been getting on Lashley's nerves and it looks like he is regretting his decision. Fans can expect the rift between Lana and Lashley to grow in the coming weeks, with the former possibly going back to her ex-husband Rusev.