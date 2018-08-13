WWE News: Rusev responds to rumors that he will quit WWE after SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.50K // 13 Aug 2018, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Would Rusev really quit WWE if he was unhappy with his position on the card?

What's the story?

Reports over the past few weeks have stated that Rusev could be set to leave WWE after SummerSlam because he's unhappy with his current WWE status, but according to the Bulgarian Brute, this isn't the case.

In case you didn't know...

Rusev is a former United States Champion and after having a rough 2017, he has been able to pull himself back up and his Rusev Day gimmick has now become one of the most popular in the company.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumours and all other wrestling news.

Despite the face that Rusev and Aiden English were a popular team when they weren't at odds, WWE opted not to give them the Tag Team Championships and haven't pushed Rusev towards a singles title since his recent feud with AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

Rusev is a superstar that seems to attract rumours since he there was speculation that he and Lana were going to quit the company a few years ago after they first announced their engagement. These rumours surfaced again then The Bulgarian Brute was supposed to face Undertaker at The Greatest Royal Rumble, the match was then changed to Chris Jericho before later being changed back again.

Fans have Tweeted Rusev and asked his thoughts on these rumours and he confirmed that he isn't going to quit WWE because quitting isn't his style.

I'm never ever gonna quit,

'Cause quitin' just ain't my schtick Barry White https://t.co/i3tYz5Lphp — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 11, 2018

What's next?

Rusev will team with his wife Lana to take on the team of Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega next weekend at SummerSlam. The match was announced yesterday and is the first match to be announced as part of the kickoff show.

Do you think Rusev would quit the company if he wasn't happy with his status? Have your say in the comments section below...