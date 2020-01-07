WWE News: Rusev reveals how long he was inside the cake

Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding last week on Monday Night RAW was gate-crashed by 4 different people, including Rusev. The former United States champion hid inside the giant cake in the ring and it was obvious from the very beginning that it was set up for him to be there.

Rusev appeared on The Jerry Lawler Show recently and was asked by The King how long he had to be inside that cake before eventually popping out. Staying in character even while answering these simple questions, Rusev revealed that he was in there for about 30 minutes before he jumped out.

He went on to reveal that he would have not fit in if he had not lost weight. The former United States champion also claimed that the one who made the cake was a Rusev Day fan and that is how he managed to sneak in. He also went on to blame Lana for the incident and said that her plan of having the huge cake backfired on her.

"I was in that cake for about 30 minutes. I kind of ribbed myself because as soon as I got in, five minutes later I was drenched in sweat. You have no idea how hot that cake was. If I was back to 310 (pounds), it would have been impossible to fit in the cake. Call it fate or whatever you want that I was able to lose the weight so now I was able to fit in.

"When I was able to get in there is a tricky question because the lady who made it is a huge Rusev Day fan. Thanks to her and her helpers, they were able to sneak me in when the timing was right. That's what happens when you're a Rusev Day fan. We find ways to help each other. The cake was in two parts. There was no way anyone was going to have a bigger cake than Lana. That backfired for her. If it was a regular cake, I would not have been able to pop out. Lana wanted the hugest cake."[H/T Fightful]

The Rusev-Lana-Lashley took a twist when Liv Morgan joined in and tonight on RAW, we'll get more details!