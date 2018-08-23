WWE News: Rusev reveals reaction after being told about Greatest Royal Rumble Casket Match against the Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Rusev hs revealed he laughed at WWE CEO Vince McMahon, after being told about his casket match against The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know

Rusev is a two-time former United States Champion and competes on SmackDown Live.

At the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, the Bulgarian Brute was scheduled to face the Deadman but was later replaced by Chris Jericho.

No explanation was given, though it was reported that Rusev had annoyed some backstage officials by called the Undertaker old.

However, Rusev was later re-added to the match reportedly at the request of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and lost to the Undertaker, despite interference by Aiden English.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Inside The Ropes [H/T WrestlingInc for the trascription], the Bulgarian star said how he thought Vince was joking.

"Vince told me one time, ‘You know, you're gonna work The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia,' and I laughed at him because I thought he was joking.

“I’m like, ‘Whatever,' and he's like, ‘It's gonna be a Casket Match.' I completely laughed at him and was like, ‘Yeah and I'm winning, right?' He was like, ‘Alright I'll talk to you later.'

“I left and I still completely thought it was a joke and there were other people in the room and they thought that I was being an a**hole.

The next day there was a big advertisement, 'Rusev vs The Undertaker.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God... What a... So stupid.

What's next?

Rusev, alongside his wife Lana, are currently feuding with Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega.

The four faced off at Summerslam, with Almas and Vega getting the win. However, Rusev and Lana went on to win the rematch on SmackDown Live, after interference by English.

Expect the feud to continue on SmackDown Live.