WWE News: Rusev reveals who was responsible for adding him back in the casket match

Rusev, being accompanied by Aiden English

What's the story?

Recently, speaking with Inside the Ropes, WWE superstar Rusev revealed who was responsible for adding him back to the Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks after the WrestleMania 34, WWE completed another huge show named as the "Greatest Royal Rumble", where many great matches happened. The match between Rusev and The Undertaker was also among them, and this specific match was a casket match.

As we all know, the company initially removed Rusev from the casket match and added Chris Jericho instead. However, they later reinstated him back and he performed, during a 10-minute defeat midway through the card.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Rusev revealed that when Vince McMahon told him that he was set to face The Deadman at the Greatest Royal Rumble, he laughed and thought Vince was joking - before the match was officially advertised the following day.

Later, the company removed him from the match and Jericho was touted as his replacement because Vince believed Rusev - a face - being buried was not going to be good. However, the Prince of Saudi Arabia told Vince that he personally wanted to see the pair in the previously-advertised casket match and this is precisely why the company reinstated him.

"The Prince of Saudi Arabia called and said, 'no'. He wanted to see Rusev in that match so [Chris] Jericho was out again and they added me back to it. I was back in the match, it was great. Just going out there and wrestling a true legend, learning a lot from him, it was a great opportunity." (H/T: BodySlam)

It was not a great match to watch but we cannot expect much more from The Undertaker at his age, while it was beneficial from Rusev's perspective as he had an opportunity to face The Deadman in such a huge event.

What's next?

Currently, WWE is booking Rusev as a mid-card wrestler and despite him being very over with supporters, the company are yet to unleash his full potential. Perhaps things will change for the better from his perspective, sooner rather than later.

