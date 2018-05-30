WWE News: Rusev reveals who the mastermind was behind his alliance with Lana

It appears that Rusev and Lana's alliance was the brainchild of a popular WWE Hall of Famer.

Rusev and Lana are one of the company's hottest couples right now

What's the story?

Rusev and Lana have become one of the hottest couples in WWE ever since their debut in NXT back in 2013, but Rusev recently revealed that their romance may never have happened if it wasn't for Dusty Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

Lana was brought into WWE after she auditioned for the 2013 Diva Search but even though she wasn't chosen to be part of Total Divas at that point, she was added to the NXT roster and aligned with Rusev.

Lana has always been fantastic on the mic and she was the reason why the duo was promoted to the main roster the following year and have since been in a relationship both on and off-screen. The couple married back in 2016 and have most recently been seen as regular cast members on Total Divas, where the WWE Universe has learned much more about their relationship.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Bulgaria's TV+, Rusev revealed that it was Dusty Rhodes idea to toss Rusev and Lana together on a whim before the duo even had chemistry.

"I got to meet her since day one when I started in WWE. After that, Dusty Rhodes, god rest his soul, who was working as a creative director at that time, put us together because of her speaking perfect Russian. She used to live in Latvia for 12 years and she is very beautiful. That's how we got to start working, training and spending a lot of time together. Things just happened naturally," he said.

Lana and Rusev are now both part of Rusev Day which means that after a year of being apart on WWE TV, the dream team could finally be seen together once again.

What's next?

Both Rusev and Lana will be part of the Money in the Bank ladder matches in less than three weeks time, which means the odds that at least one star from Rusev Day will become a contract holder are quite high.

Will Rusev or Lana become Mr. and Mrs. Money In The Bank?