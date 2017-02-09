WWE News: Sam Roberts to join Kickoff Show panel at Elimination Chamber

Sam Roberts appeared in the same capacity at Roadblock: End of the Line.

Roberts has been a big part of the pro wrestling podcast scene for a long time now

What's the story?

Radio personality Sam Roberts has revealed on Twitter that he is set to return to the Kickoff Show Panel for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday. Roberts will be making his second appearance in this capacity for WWE, having already been a panellist on the Roadblock: End of the Line pre-show back in December.

So excited to let you know I'll be back on the Kickoff Show Panel this Sunday for #WWEChamber. See you soon @reneeyoungwwe & @bookertfivex! pic.twitter.com/CmvubSb9u5 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 8, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Roberts has been a big part of wrestling media for many years now, interviewing a whole host of different WWE Superstars and former legends. He hosts The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast in addition to previously producing the Opie and Anthony radio show for a number of years before transitioning into doing his own projects.

The heart of the matter

Roberts announced the return on Twitter and noted that he will be doing the pre-show alongside Renee Young and Booker T, but as always there will likely be a fourth member of the team for the broadcast too.

WWE was likely impressed by his performance at Roadblock and decided to invite him back, similar to Peter Rosenberg who is now a part of the Bring It To The Table WWE Network show.

What's next?

Roberts will now be preparing for his appearance in Phoenix this Sunday, and from that point onwards we'll have to wait and see regarding whether he'll continue to appear often on these shows. With WrestleMania 33 right around the corner and a likely two-hour pre-show on the cards, you'd imagine that Roberts is in the running to be featured in Orlando too.

Sportskeeda's take

We couldn't be happier with this decision, having followed Roberts' interviews and podcast work for many years now. Sam is great at creating a connection with his guests from the moment he says "what's the haps" and he fully deserves the spot he has been given.

Hopefully, this is the start of many internet-based wrestling fans being awarded this kind of opportunity, as WWE continues to branch out into the mainstream by bringing these kinds of guys into the fold. Either way, we're on board.

