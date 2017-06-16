WWE News: Samoa Joe brags about his success against Brock Lesnar; tells The Beast to "bring a blanket"

Samoa Joe is confident of destroying Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Samoa Joe sends a stern message to Brock Lesnar.

What’s the story?

Samoa Joe has taken to social media to brag about his success in his first confrontation with Brock Lesnar that transpired on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Joe advised The Beast Incarnate to “bring a blanket” the next time they face-off against one another, insinuating that Lesnar would get knocked out when they go toe-to-toe again.

Dropped you twice. Next time bring a blanket , you're getting slept. #andNew — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Fans have been extremely vocal about the Samoa Joe-Brock Lesnar feud being one of the best ideas implemented by the WWE this year.

Several professional wrestling critics, as well as fans, have been clamouring for the aforementioned feud, especially given the fact that if Joe wins, RAW would have a full-timer as the brand’s top champion.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe is often hyped by the WWE commentary team as one of the best ‘strikers’ in all of sports entertainment, apart from his moniker of the ‘Samoan Submission Machine’.

Considering that, Joe seems to be staying true to his on-screen ‘striking savant’ persona, by pointing out the fact that he knocked Lesnar down not once but twice during their recent brawl on RAW.

Additionally, Joe seems to have snuck in a warning to The Beast, adding that the latter ought to bring a blanket the next time they face-off as Lesnar will be put to sleep.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive Great Balls of Fire PPV that goes down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th.

Author’s take

Brock Lesnar taking on Samoa Joe truly has a legit big fight feel to it, doesn’t it? Joe is one of the few men on the WWE roster who seems capable enough, at least in appearance, to potentially dethrone Lesnar for the red brand’s biggest prize.

Now combine that with the old-school backdrop of Great Balls of Fire and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an all-time great PPV.

