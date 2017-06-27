WWE News: Samoa Joe chokes out Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw

Samoa Joe gets a piece of The Beast once again on Raw tonight....

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 09:29 IST

Brock Lesnar’s face turned quite the shade of red thanks to Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch

What’s the story?

The top of hour three for Monday Night Raw saw Paul Heyman call Brock Lesnar out to the arena. Shortly after Lesnar appeared on the ramp, he was ambushed by Samoa Joe who immediately locked in the Coquina Clutch.

In case you didn’t know...

This is the first time that Samoa Joe has a shot at a world championship within the WWE, but it is definitely not his first time in a world title main event. He has held the top titles in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling throughout his professional wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

It didn’t take long for Samoa Joe to lock on the Coquina Clutch, proving that is possible to bring down the Beast with his submission finisher. As Joe would continue to lock in the submission, Lesnar struggled to stay on his feet while his face turned bright red.

Lesnar would temporarily break free by slamming Joe into the screen nearby, only for Joe to reapply the hold. After putting the Coquina Clutch on for a third time, Karl Anderson and The Revival came out to separate Joe from Lesnar. Lesnar was clearly stunned as you can see in the aftermath below:

What’s next?

There is one more edition of Monday Night Raw before Great Balls Of Fire. It will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. You can probably expect Samoa Joe to appear on the show, but it is unknown if Brock Lesnar will be in Phoenix.

Author’s take

Once again, that was one hell of a job by Samoa Joe. The past few weeks have completely proven that Joe is a realistic threat to Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

It was great to see the “can Joe get the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar” question answered tonight. The anticipation for the main event of Great Balls Of Fire just ramped up a few notches after this segment.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com